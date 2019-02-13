Trish's Dishes: Sweet Treats for Galentine's Day

If you didn't know today is Galentine's Day!

The nonofficial holiday is celebrated as a day for "ladies celebrating ladies" and originated from a Parks and Rec episode with Amy Poehler.

So I decided to put together a few dishes, and why not throw a little Galentine's party for my ladies at work!

The Pretzel Hugs were a hit and super easy to make. Again, I stick to the three ingredient rule, after that it gets too complicated.

Pretzel Hugs

INGREDIENTS:

A bag of square pretzels (not butter flavored)

Hershey Hugs

M&M's (Valentine colors)

Preheat oven to 200 degrees F.

Line your baking tray with parchment paper. This will help the pretzels come off easier once cooled.

Line up the pretzels on the baking sheet. As many as you would like. I kept a bit of space in between just in case.

Unwrap all the Hershey Hugs, and place one hug on each pretzel.

Bake in the oven 4-5 minutes. At 4 minutes take them out and try to place an M&M on, if the hug isn't soft enough the M&M won't sit down the right way. Put them back in the oven for another minute to heat them up a bit more. You want them soft but not melting all over the place.

Once the hugs are soft enough place an M&M on top.

Let them cool completely until the hugs are hardened. You can then take them off the sheet and into your serving dish.

The second dish I made was Strawberry Waffer's Dipped in White Milk Chocolate with sprinkles. Super cute, inexpensive and again they just made the dish pop!

All You Need:

Strawberry Wafers

White Chocolate Chips

Sprinkles



Melt white chocolate in the microwave or on your stove top.



Place each wafer on parchment paper. Dip the wafer into the melted chocolate and place it on the parchment paper.

Top with sprinkles.

And to wash everything down I paired these sweets with Cupid's Punch, which again sticks to my three ingredient rule and would be great for a kids party too!

Ingredients:

1 gallon Lemon Berry Squeeze Hawaiian Punch, chilled

2 liters Sprite, chilled

18 ounces Dole Pineapple Juice, chilled {three 6 ounce cans}

Pour all ingredients into large punch bowl, stir well, and serve immediately. ENJOY!

We all had a blast and it was pretty fun to see all these ladies feeling so loved this morning!

Do you have a dish or recipe to share with me?! Let me know at [email protected]!