Trish's Dishes: Try Schnucks Fresh Beer Brats

Did you know they make their own brats at Schnucks??? I had no idea! I went behind the counter and behind the scenes of the Schnucks at Hampton Village to find out how they make it. I’ve been buying their Italian sausage for years not knowing they made it right there. Dennis Lee, the Meat Manager, showed me how they make their Beer Brat with Busch beer.

Beer, Butter & Brats

Active Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes • Serves: 8



2-1/2 pounds Schnucks Signature bratwurst (about 8 links)

1/2 cup Schnucks unsalted butter (1 stick)

1 large onion, coarsely chopped (about 1-1/2 cups)

2 bottles (12 ounces each) beer

8 Schnucks bratwurst buns or hot dog buns

condiments such as Schnucks ketchup, mustard and pickle relish (optional)

Cooking instructions:

1. Soak bratwurst in cold water at least 10 minutes or up to 30 minutes.

2. Preheat large grill pan over medium-high heat 2 minutes (or prepare outdoor grill for direct grilling over high heat). With tongs, remove bratwurst from water and place in hot grill pan; reduce heat to medium-low. Cook bratwurst 3 to 5 minutes, turning to brown all sides; reduce heat to low. Cover loosely with aluminum foil; cook 22 to 25 minutes longer or until juices run clear and internal temperature reaches 160°F, turning bratwurst occasionally.

3. Meanwhile, in 4- to 6-quart saucepot, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook 6 to 8 minutes or until tender. Add beer; heat to boiling. Reduce heat to low; simmer beer mixture until bratwurst are done. Transfer bratwurst to beer mixture, spooning liquid over links.

4. Serve bratwurst in buns. With slotted spoon, evenly divide onion over bratwurst; serve with condiments of choice, if desired.

Each serving: about 640 calories, 46 g total fat (19 g saturated), 115 mg cholesterol, 1180 mg sodium, 29 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 4 g sugars, 20 g protein

Cook’s Wisdom

Pre-soaking bratwurst in water makes the casings more pliable so they are less likely to tear and release flavorful juices.