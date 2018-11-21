RECIPE: Trish's Little Party Pizza's on Rye

Need a recipe for the holiday's? I'm breaking out the Little Party Pizza recipe. We have debated this topic on the radio and Facebook. I thought EVERYONE in St. Louis had at one time enjoyed the Little Party Pizza's on rye. But GASP, there were a lot of people that had never heard of them!! Go ahead ask your friends and get ready for astounding results! And there's a lot of versions of this recipe floating around with slight differences. But of course I think mine are the best! The best part is you can make ahead and freeze and pull them out as needed. Sometime I just have them for a meal hahaha.

Ingredients:

1 lb pork sausage ( I use Jimmy Dean)

1 lb Velveeta

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons ketchup

2 loaves party rye bread (mini rye bread usually in deli if not in bread section)

Directions:

1. Fry pork sausage and drain.

2. Melt Velveeta in cooked sausage then add remaining ingredients.

3. Spread mixture on party rye.

4. Sprinkle oregano over top.

5. Freeze on cookie sheets and when frozen place in plastic baggies and stick in freezer. Then you can make as many as you want at one time.

6. Bake at 400 degrees for about 7 minutes.

7. Enjoy!!!