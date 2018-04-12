Credit: Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

Trish's Trash: Kiefer Sutherland in St. Louis Tonight

He's playing at Delmar Hall

April 12, 2018
Kiefer Sutherland is playing Delmar Hall tonight!! (click here for tickets and info.) He tweeted this yesterday from Nashville: 

I loved his as Jack Bauer on 24 and currently watching Designated Survivor on ABC. I'll be watching his Twitter feed to see if he posts any pics of St. Louis! if you aren't familiar with his music....

 

Trish's Dishes

