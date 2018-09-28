LIST: TV & Movie Characters That Were Supposed to Die

BuzzFeed has put together a list of TV and movie characters that were supposed to die in their respective storylines. Here are 10 that managed to survive the cut regardless (check out the full list at the link):

The original concept for Pretty Woman involved Vivian dying of a drug overdose at the end.

In early drafts for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Han Solo was originally supposed to die in order to raise the stakes for Luke and Leia.

While Spike became a fan favorite on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, he was originally supposed to be killed by Angel.

If Jurassic Park had stayed true to the novel, Dr. Ian Malcolm would've died at the end of the film as well.

In the early stages of developing Breaking Bad, creator Vince Gilligan thought about killing off Jesse Pinkman in Season 1.

Originally, Rocky V was going to end the franchise and would feature Rocky dying.

While Ripley's final battle in Alien is iconic, originally she was supposed to die in the end.

Nebula was originally supposed to die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1.

Although they became an important part of Orphan Black's mystery, the Castor clones were supposed to die after just six episodes.

During Season 6, Pretty Little Liars almost killed off Alison (again) instead of Charlotte.