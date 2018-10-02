WATCH: Two Leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta

On the same day Us Weekly shared the first trailer for the 11th season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, longtime stars Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield confirmed to the outlet that they're leaving the show. "I have decided to take this season off to focus on my high-risk pregnancy in a healthy and drama-free environment," the 47-year-old Moore said in a statement. "I thank Bravo for this amazing platform that has allowed me to grow, flourish and appreciate the value of what is truly important in life.” After the former Miss USA winner quietly wed Marc Daly in June 2017, she announced on the 10th-season reunion this past April that she's expecting her first child. Meanwhile, the 48-year-old Whitfield says, "I’m in a new chapter in my life and I’ve decided not to return to RHOA so that I can focus on myself and my businesses, spend more time with my family and explore new endeavors...I wish all the ladies the best!” The new season of RHOA debuts November 4 on Bravo. It includes NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille, in addition to newcomer Shamari DeVoe.

Video of RHOA: First Look At The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 11 Premiere Full | Bravo