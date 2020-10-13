USPS Deadlines for Holiday Shipping

I'm sure some of you have already started your holiday shopping! Make sure you don't delay in sending your package. Every year, the U.S. Postal Service releases its holiday shipping deadlines to help people plan when to send their Christmas gifts to make sure they arrive before December 25 (Christmas Day). Of course, sending presents and holiday cards as early as possible is the best way to avoid any issues, but not everyone plans ahead like that—for those deadline-driven people, the USPS holiday shipping deadlines 2020 can help.

This year, USPS recommends that anyone shipping gifts through USPS Retail Ground service put their items in the mail by December 15, 2020, to ensure they arrive before December 25.

You can see the full list of USPS holiday shipping deadlines for 2020 below...

USPS holiday shipping deadlines 2020 (for estimated delivery before December 25)

November 6: APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground service

December 9: APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

December 11: APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

December 15: USPS Retail Ground service

December 18: APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service

December 18: First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

December 18: First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

December 19: Priority Mail service

December 23: Priority Mail Express service

When you’re making your to-do list for the holiday season, keep these deadlines in mind—but also plan ahead. Mail and shipping services in the U.S. (and around the world) have experienced huge delays during the COVID-19 pandemic; you’ve probably experienced more than a little frustration with lost or delayed packages and mail over the last several months. Remember that frustration, and then remember that the holidays are the busiest shipping season of the year and many people are unable to travel to be with family, so they may be shipping or mailing more items than ever. There’s a good chance there will be more delays and issues in December. With that in mind, it’s best to get your Christmas cookies and presents shipped (or ordered, if you’re ordering gifts straight to the recipient’s home) far, far ahead of December 25 or the USPS shipping deadlines.

