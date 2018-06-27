VIDEO: Al Roker at the Gateway Arch Tomorrow!

Jon Hamm & other St. Louis celebs give Al some tips

June 27, 2018
Trish Gazall
Al Roker will be broadcasting from the Gateway Arch tomorrow which means St. Louis will be featured on NBC's TODAY Show! 

Roker will broadcast Thursday morning in front of the Gateway Arch. He's filming segments about the new Gateway Arch museum that opens on July 3rd. Roker said the Arch will also be featured on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt tonight.  Roker will be on site from 6 to 8 a.m. Thursday. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, he’ll be broadcasting from between the Old Courthouse and the Arch. Read more here. 

 

Watch some St. Louis celebs give Al tips on where to go: 

