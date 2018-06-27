VIDEO: Al Roker at the Gateway Arch Tomorrow!

Al Roker will be broadcasting from the Gateway Arch tomorrow which means St. Louis will be featured on NBC's TODAY Show!

Roker will broadcast Thursday morning in front of the Gateway Arch. He's filming segments about the new Gateway Arch museum that opens on July 3rd. Roker said the Arch will also be featured on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt tonight. Roker will be on site from 6 to 8 a.m. Thursday. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, he’ll be broadcasting from between the Old Courthouse and the Arch. Read more here.

Looking forward to seeing you https://t.co/YVKE1dc3bo — Al Roker (@alroker) June 27, 2018

Watch some St. Louis celebs give Al tips on where to go: