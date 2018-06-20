VIRAL: Woman's Service Dog Ignored (What to Do if One Approaches)

A 20-year-old California woman has shared an important message about what people should do if they are approached by a service dog without its owner. Tessa Connaughton, who has autism and epilepsy, tells BuzzFeed that her dog Raider is trained to seek help if she has a seizure. Connaughton recently tripped and Raider took off, thinking she needed assistance. Once Connaughton gathered herself, she went looking for Raider and found him trying to get the attention of a visibly annoyed woman who was trying to swat him away. Connaughton was embarrassed at the time and quickly left with Raider, but later realized that some people may not be aware of what to do when they are approached by a service animal. "What if I had actually been having a seizure?" she wondered. Hence, she wrote in a now-viral Tumblr and Twitter post, "If a service dog without a person approaches you, it means the person is down and in need of help. Don't get scared, don't get annoyed, follow the dog!"

SERVICE DOG PSA

So today I tripped. Fell flat on my face, it was awful but ultimately harmless. My service dog, however, is trained to go get an adult if I have a seizure, and he assumed this was a seizure (were training him to do more to care for me, but we didn’t learn I had epilepsy until a year after we got him)

I went after him after I had dusten off my jeans and my ego, and I found him trying to get the attention of a very annoyed woman. She was swatting him away and telling him to go away. So I feel like I need to make this heads up

If a service dog without a person approaches you, it means the person is down and in need of help.

Don’t get scared, don’t get annoyed, follow the dog! If it had been an emergency situation, I could have vomited and choked, I could have hit my head, I could have had so many things happen to me. We’re going to update his training so if the first person doesn’t cooperate, he moves on, but seriously guys. If what’s-his-face could understand that lassie wanted him to go to the well, you can figure out that a dog in a vest proclaiming it a service dog wants you to follow him