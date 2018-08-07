The Voice Advisers for Season 15

The advisers have been set for the upcoming 15th season of The Voice. Taste of Country reports that Keith Urban is set to join Blake Shelton's team during the Battle Rounds, while Thomas Rhett will team up with Kelly Clarkson's team. Halsey will serve as the mentor for coach Jennifer Hudson’s team and CeeLo Green returns to help out Team Adam Levine. This marks the second straight year Shelton and Clarkson have borrowed their advisers from country music. Last season, former Voice champ Cassadee Pope did the job for Clarkson, while Trace Adkins helped Shelton. This will be Rhett’s first time advising on major television reality competition; Urban served as a judge on American Idol for the show's final four seasons on FOX. Season 15 of The Voice premieres on September 24.