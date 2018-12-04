WATCH: Voice Highlights Including St. Louisan Kennedy Holmes
Two go home tonight
December 4, 2018
On Monday night’s episode of The Voice, the top 10 contestants performed in hopes of being voted through to the top eight. Highlights included our girl from St. Louis, of course, 13-year-old Kennedy Holmes with a Meghan Trainor song. And she can dance!!
Team Kelly’s Sarah Grace wowing the judges with a cover of “Amazing Grace” performed over an instrumental arrangement of “House of the Rising Sun.”
And Team Jennifer’s vocal powerhouse MaKenzie Thomas closed-out the night by putting her own spin on Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me.”