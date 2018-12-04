WATCH: Voice Highlights Including St. Louisan Kennedy Holmes

On Monday night’s episode of The Voice, the top 10 contestants performed in hopes of being voted through to the top eight. Highlights included our girl from St. Louis, of course, 13-year-old Kennedy Holmes with a Meghan Trainor song. And she can dance!!

Video of Kennedy Holmes Performs &quot;Me Too&quot; - The Voice 2018 Live Top 10 Performances

Team Kelly’s Sarah Grace wowing the judges with a cover of “Amazing Grace” performed over an instrumental arrangement of “House of the Rising Sun.”

Video of Sarah Grace Performs &quot;Amazing Grace&quot; - The Voice 2018 Live Top 10 Performances

And Team Jennifer’s vocal powerhouse MaKenzie Thomas closed-out the night by putting her own spin on Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me.”