Vote for the Gateway Arch in this USA Today Poll!
Also a link to vote for Best Airport Bar
January 2, 2019
USA Today does their Reader's Choice awards and the newly renovated Gateway Arch is up for Best New Attraction! Here's an easy link to vote, click here.
Help make the @GatewayArchNPS the top new attraction in @USATODAY's Readers' Choice contest with your vote every day! We've slipped from 4th to 5th, so we need your vote today!https://t.co/1upFF256fF— Gateway Arch Park (@GatewayArchPark) December 19, 2018
And Three Kings Pub at Lambert is up for Best Airport Bar! Click here to vote.
Let's get the #vote on for @ThreeKingsPub at #stlairport as the best #airport #bar in the U.S. Vote now and every day until Jan 28 in @USATODAY poll. Currently tracking #2. https://t.co/vyoCFAjWNs #stlouis #stlouisbars #stl @airportxnews pic.twitter.com/yli9g2U0CD— STL Airport (@flystl) January 2, 2019