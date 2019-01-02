Vote for the Gateway Arch in this USA Today Poll!

Also a link to vote for Best Airport Bar

January 2, 2019
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

USA Today does their Reader's Choice awards and the newly renovated Gateway Arch is up for Best New Attraction! Here's an easy link to vote, click here. 

And Three Kings Pub at Lambert is up for Best Airport Bar! Click here to vote. 

 

Tags: 
gateway arch
St. Louis
USA Today

Trish's Dishes