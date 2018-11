U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo has been nominated as the Best Zoo Lights display in the U.S. by USA TODAY 10Best! We made the top three last year. Let's get to number one!! Vote once per day until voting ends on Monday, December 10 at 11 a.m. and don’t forget to check out U.S. Bank Wild Lights on select nights from Nov. 23-Dec. 30. You can vote HERE. Pass it on!!