WATCH: 5-year-old Calls 911 for McDonald's & Cop Brings It!!

A 5-year-old in Wyoming got a very special delivery last week when he called 911 asking someone to bring him McDonald's--and a cop actually did. Kent County officer Dan Patterson was dispatched to the call's location just to make sure everything was all right after Izaiah Hall managed to place his 911 call while his grandmother was sleeping. "I figured, 'Hey, I'm driving past McDonald's on my way there and I might as well get him something,'" Patterson told ABC 13. When he got to the residence, nobody answered the door, so Patterson knocked on the boy's window. After receiving his "order," Patterson claims the boy told him, "My grandma's gonna be so mad. Can you please go away?" hahaha

Video of 5-year-old calls 911 for some McDonald&#039;s