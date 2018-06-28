St. Louis Featured on The Today Show

Al Roker takes a tour of the Old Courthouse, the Arch

June 28, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

(Photo by cdm) 2005 (Diversity)

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

Did you see Al Roker at the Arch??? So cool!! 

Loved seeing St. Louis represented on The Today Show!!

The newly renovated museum opens July 3rd. Get more details on what's going on that day by clicking here. 

Tags: 
Al Roker
St. Louis
gateway arch
The Today Show

