WATCH: American Idol Singer Turns Cheap Trick Song Into Country Ballad

On Monday night’s episode of American Idol, singer Laci Kaye Booth turned a rock classic into a country ballad. Specifically, the 23-year-old Texas native put a mournful spin on Cheap Trick’s “I Want You to Want Me” that caused the judges to singer her praises. "When were you gonna show us you can do all that singing? You're gonna wait til' Top 20?" Katy Perry joked. "You just showed us a whole 'nother level of confidence." Meanwhile, Luke Bryan added, "When I saw the song you were doing, I was like, 'Oh, God, she's going to come out here and do some kinda cheesy version of a fast song.’ But then when you came out and hit that easy note, I was like, 'No, she ain't. She's fixin' to knock it out of the park.'"

Video of Laci Kaye Booth Sings &quot;I Want You To Want Me&quot; by Cheap Trick for Top 20 Solos - American Idol 2019