WATCH: Andy Cohen on Ellen-Getting Kicked Off Dating App

I'm still leery about the dating apps. I can't imagine how hard it is to be a celebrity trying to find love online.

On the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, my fake bff and St. Louisan Andy Cohen, said he was single and that he uses Tinder and is also using another dating app, although he has been having trouble with it. Andy Cohen admitted to Ellen that he keeps getting kicked off a dating app! Plus, he tests his pop culture skills in a round of "Hot Hands."