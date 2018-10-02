WATCH: Another From St. Louis on The Voice
Kelly and Jennifer turned their chair's
October 2, 2018
On the premiere episode of The Voice we saw Kennedy Holmes (click here to see that story), a 13-year-old from St. Louis, get a four chair turn!! This week it was Audri Bartholomew from St. Louis. Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson turned their chair's for her!
Go Girls!
You’ll be CAPTIVATED by @Audri__B’s spin on “Never Enough” by @lorenallred! #VoiceBlindshttps://t.co/DXvfR2I5ib— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 2, 2018