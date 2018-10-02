WATCH: Another From St. Louis on The Voice

Kelly and Jennifer turned their chair's

October 2, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

ID 76493740 © Teerapong Younglek | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

On the premiere episode of The Voice we saw Kennedy Holmes (click here to see that story), a 13-year-old from St. Louis, get a four chair turn!! This week it was Audri Bartholomew from St. Louis. Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson turned their chair's for her! 

Go Girls! 

Tags: 
The Voice
St. Louis on The Voice

Trish's Dishes