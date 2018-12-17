WATCH: Blake Shelton Says He and Gwen Are Meant to Be
Awww I love this couple!
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may not be husband and wife, but he insists they're also more than boyfriend and girlfriend. "We aren’t just dating, you know," the 42-year-old country singer said on Friday's TODAY about his three-year romance with the 49-year-old pop star. "This is something that I feel like is meant to be. I’ve learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being, and how to grow as a human being, than I have from anybody ever in my life--anybody.” He added, "She’s everything that you could hope a human being could be. That's what Gwen is." Aww!