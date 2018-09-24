WATCH: Blake Shelton Serenades Gwen Stefani

Could Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani be any cuter? On Friday, Stefani took to Instagram to share an intimate video that shows Shelton serenading her by singing a song on his tour bus. Even better, the song is "Turnin' Me On," which he reportedly wrote about his girlfriend of three years and appears on his 2017 album Texoma Shore. Stefani captioned the snap, which shows Shelton accompanying himself on acoustic guitar, by writing, "I'm so grateful."

