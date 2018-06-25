WATCH: Blake Shelton Talks About Gwen Stefani & Marriage

Blake Shelton may have two failed marriages under his belt, but with a girlfriend like Gwen Stefani on his arm, he thinks the third time just might be the charm. "Of course I would," Shelton told TODAY's Willie Geist when asked in a Sunday interview if he'd walk down the aisle again. "Look, you gotta keep taking a stab at life. You know? And I don't know if I will, but of course I would [get married again>. I'm not afraid. Bring it on." The 42-year-old Shelton added, "I'm at a point in my life where time is as valuable as anything. And having it with my family and with Gwen and her kids, what's important to you at this age, it starts to change, you know?" I'm totally rooting for them!!