WATCH: Blake Shelton Talks About Gwen Stefani & Marriage

He did an interview with Willie Geist for TODAY

June 25, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

Credit: Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

Blake Shelton may have two failed marriages under his belt, but with a girlfriend like Gwen Stefani on his arm, he thinks the third time just might be the charm. "Of course I would," Shelton told TODAY's Willie Geist when asked in a Sunday interview if he'd walk down the aisle again. "Look, you gotta keep taking a stab at life. You know? And I don't know if I will, but of course I would [get married again>. I'm not afraid. Bring it on." The 42-year-old Shelton added, "I'm at a point in my life where time is as valuable as anything. And having it with my family and with Gwen and her kids, what's important to you at this age, it starts to change, you know?" I'm totally rooting for them!! 

Tags: 
blake shelton
Gwen Stefani
The Voice

Trish's Dishes