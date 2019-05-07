WATCH: Brad Pitt's Brother Spoofs "Se7en" in Video for Missouri Brewery

What's in the box? Delicious beer produced by Springfield, Missouri's own Mothers Brewing Co.! That's the idea behind a new spoof of Se7en that stars Brad Pitt's real-life brother (and Springfield native) Doug Pitt. "Mothers found inspiration for our new brew, Doin' Good, in Springfield's own other brother, Doug Pitt," the brewery wrote on YouTube alongside its spot-on, two-minute parody of Se7en's infamously grisly ending. The promo finds Doug Pitt realizing that a depraved criminal stole a Doin' Good six-pack out of his fridge. "What's in the flippin' box?" he wails after his partner discovers the stolen suds (much like Morgan Freeman discovered Gwyneth Paltrow's severed head). "Tell me my beer's okay!" Ultimately, Doug Pitt shoots the guy in the head--with water from a garden hose--before declaring, "Guess I have to go get another six pack." Fittingly, the video is titled "6ix."

Video of 6ix