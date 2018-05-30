WATCH: Bride Loses Bet, Groom Wears Eagles Jersey at Wedding

Over the holiday weekend, a groom in Pennsylvania wore his favorite sports team's jersey at his wedding after his bride lost a Super Bowl bet. Patrick Hanks' fiancée Jennifer Sullivan was apparently so sure the New England Patriots would win this year's Super Bowl that she told his friend she'd let Hanks wear an Eagles jersey at their nuptials should the team actually win. So it was time to pay up...the groom took off his tuxedo jacket, grabbed a Carson Wentz jersey he'd stashed near the altar and guests broke into an Eagles chant. He then grabbed Sullivan's hands and said, "Let's finish this up."

