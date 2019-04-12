WATCH: A Camel Walks Into a Store

Shoppers at a Michigan PetSmart store encountered a surprising animal earlier this week. According to UPI, handlers from Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo took Jeffrey the Arabian camel to visit the Muskegon PetSmart. A video posted to the petting zoo's Facebook page shows the very tall camel strolling into the store and around the aisles. Customers appeared to be bewildered and amused by the huge animal. Technically, camels aren't on the official list of animals permitted in the store, but no one in the video seemed too concerned about the rules.