WATCH: Carpool Karaoke with Christina Aguilera

I love this!! It's Christina Aguilera's turn to help James Corden "get to work." She joined James for Carpool Karaoke and had a little help from Melissa McCarthy! set list for their ride about L.A. included "Fighter," "Dirrty," "Genie in a Bottle," and "Beautiful." Corden asked Aguilera if she ever had a crush on Ryan Gosling when they co-starred on The Mickey Mouse Club as kids. "I think there were crushes, but I wasn't on the train," Xtina replied, adding that Gosling had a crush at the time on another co-star, Britney Spears.

Video of Christina Aguilera Carpool Karaoke - Extended Cut