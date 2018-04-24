(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

WATCH: Carpool Karaoke with Christina Aguilera

Melissa McCarthy makes a surprise visit!

April 24, 2018
I love this!! It's Christina Aguilera's turn to help James Corden "get to work." She joined James for Carpool Karaoke and had a little help from Melissa McCarthy!  set list for their ride about L.A. included "Fighter," "Dirrty," "Genie in a Bottle," and "Beautiful."  Corden asked Aguilera if she ever had a crush on Ryan Gosling when they co-starred on The Mickey Mouse Club as kids. "I think there were crushes, but I wasn't on the train," Xtina replied, adding that Gosling had a crush at the time on another co-star, Britney Spears.

