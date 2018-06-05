WATCH: Carpool Karaoke with Shawn Mendes
On Monday's episode of The Late Late Show, Shawn Mendes appeared in the latest installment of host James Corden's popular segment "Carpool Karaoke." During a drive through L.A., the two belted out songs like "There's Nothing Holding Me Back" and "Mercy." But the highlight of the segment came when Mendes revealed that he is a diehard Harry Potter fan. "On a scale of 10 being crazed superfan and zero is, hate it, never seen it, where are you?" Corden asked. "9.5," Mendes replied.