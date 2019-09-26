WATCH: Celebrities Read Mean Tweets

On Wednesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host unveiled his latest installment of "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets." This is one of my favorite segments! This edition includes Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Chris Rock, Kim Kardashian, Maisie Williams, David Harbour, David Spade, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Fred Savage, Tiffany Haddish, Martin Short, Mark Hamill, Sarah Paulson and Jeff Goldblum.

Video of Celebrities Read Mean Tweets #12