WATCH: Celebs Read Texts from Mom on Kimmel
In honor of Mother's Day, celebs read real text messages from their Moms.
May 11, 2018
Ahead of Mother's Day, Jimmy Kimmel asked celebrities to read real texts from their moms on Thursday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the segment, Anna Faris read a text from her mom sent at 3:34 a.m.--in which she told Faris she was proud of her and also questioned if she was taking care of herself. Later, Kristen Bell recited a text from her mom that read, "Hey Kristen! I know you know Jimmy Kimmel. And he's doing the Oscars. So tell him to give you all the winners, so you can give me the winners, and I can win at my Oscar party." Love this!