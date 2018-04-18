WATCH: Charlize Theron Surprises Theater Full of Moms

Charlize Theron crashed a screening of her new film Tully on Monday night and surprised a theater full of moms! Just as the film was about to start, she made a surprise entrance to introduce the movie.

“Go, mommies, go, mommies,” she said as she stood at the front of the theater in Los Angeles. She put video up on social media. “Love a good surprise!” she captioned the video. “I know how tough it is for us parents to get a night out at the movies so I appreciate you all coming out to see #Tully!”

Charlize was joined by cast members Ron Livingston and Mackenzie Davis at this Moms’ Night Out Event.

Tully is about a mom named Marlo (Theron), who is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Mark Duplass.)

While initially skeptical about having help, Marlo eventually forms a unique bond with the young woman named Tully (Davis).