WATCH: Chrissy Metz from 'This Is Us' Sings with Carrie Underwood

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz made her live television singing debut on Sunday at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas. The actress premiered her song “I’m Standing with You” from her upcoming movie Breakthrough and was joined onstage by country stars Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Maddie & Tae.

I love her pics of the night:

Singing this song with such wonderful women, artists and this amazing choir was truly a gift wrapped in the most special of bows! Thank you, @carrieunderwood , @maddieandtae , @laurenalaina and @mickeyguyton for making this a night for the books! @warren_diane, thank you for this anthemic piece of art covered in love and empathy inspired by the true story of @breakthroughmovie! To my team who never cease to amaze me, I love you very much! The entire night at @acmawards was inspiring, exciting, emotional and so dang fun!--