WATCH: Country Time Covers Fines for Kids' Lemonade Stands

If your children open a lemonade stand this summer, they may find they need some legal aid, as more and more municipalities are cracking down on kids' unpermitted operations. (which is just dumb if you ask me) But don't worry, Country Time Lemonade is here to help! On Thursday, they announced the creation of a $60,000 "legal-ade" defense fund that will cover the cost of both lemonade-stand permits and fines this summer up to $300 apiece. "When life gives you arcane laws, make lemonade," says the narrator in Country Time's YouTube video announcing the fund. The clip also features an actor playing an attorney who takes a sip of lemonade and says, "Tastes like justice." Love this, thanks Country Time!

Video of Country Time | Legal-Ade