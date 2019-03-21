WATCH: Courtney Cox Revisits "Friends" Apartment Building

A Friends reunion might not be in the works, although the cast members are still keeping the sitcom alive. On Wednesday night, Courteney Cox took to Instagram and posted a video filmed in front of the apartment building used to represent the exterior of the TV show apartment. "Good night, guys! I'm going home," she waved to someone, as the camera panned up to the building and interstitial background music heard on the show played. Cox acknowledged that things weren't the same, though, as she captioned the video, "The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000."