WATCH: Dad Helps Daughter with Stage Fright at Ballet

Watch this dad help his daugther at a dance recital!! When his 2-year-old daughter Bella starting having stage fright at a ballet performance in Bermuda, her dad didn’t hesitate to jump on stage and save the day – even if he was also carrying her baby sister, Suri.

Father of three Marc Daniels even joined in on the dance, having memorized the moves after practicing with his daughter for weeks. He explained it was Bella’s first ballet recital, and even though she had been practicing , Daniels noticed she was less confident during the final practice before hitting the stage. When she began crying as she stepped on stage, Daniels knew he had to step in. So cute!!