WATCH: Dad Takes Late Son's Girlfriend to Prom

A father in Pennsylvania is earning props for taking his late son's girlfriend to her high school prom. Dad Robert Brown is going viral after he posed for pics and escorted Kaylee Suders to her prom on Saturday. Last month, 19-year-old college student Carter Brown was killed in a head-on collision a month before prom. A little more than week later, his dad came up with the idea to take Suders to prom and got permission from the school principal to attend as her date. "It meant a lot that he kind of stepped up and took the role, because it was my senior prom and I didn’t want to go anymore," says Suders. Brown said, "After my son passed, the week after, it was tough," he said. "My wife and I talked and thought maybe it would be a good idea to ask.

