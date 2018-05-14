WATCH: Dave Grohl's 12-year-old Daughter Covers Adele

Wow. She is outstanding. This weekend, the 12-year-old daughter of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl joined her dad onstage at a benefit concert in Oakland, California, where she sang a cover of Adele's hit single "When We Were Young."

Video of David and Violet Grohl performing When We Were Young

Grohl accompanied daughter Violet on acoustic guitar at the "Notes and Words" event, which raised funds for Benioff Children's Hospital at University of California-San Francisco. Violet then sang backup vocals while her younger sister, Harper, played drums as their dad performed Foo Fighters' "The Sky Is a Neighborhood."