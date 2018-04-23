WATCH: Dexter Fowler's Daughter Reacts to his Bobblehead

Saturday (April 21) the Cardinals had a bobblehead giveaway of Dexter Fowler. Watch his daughter Naya react to her "daddy" having his own bobblehead:

"It's my daddy!"



Priceless: The reaction St. Louis Cardinals centerfielder Dexter Fowler's daughter has to seeing his bobblehead. (--aliyafowler/IG) pic.twitter.com/S7gzhwbrXA — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) April 22, 2018

So cute!! And during the game she was just as excited!



