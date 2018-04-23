Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

WATCH: Dexter Fowler's Daughter Reacts to his Bobblehead

Naya is adorable!!

April 23, 2018
Trish Gazall
Saturday (April 21) the Cardinals had a bobblehead giveaway of Dexter Fowler. Watch his daughter Naya react to her "daddy" having his own bobblehead: 

So cute!! And during the game she was just as excited!


