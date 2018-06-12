WATCH: Domino's Fixing Potholes Across the U.S.

Domino's has announced its "Paving for Pizza" campaign. "Potholes, cracks and bumps in the road can cause irreversible damage to your pizza during the drive home from Domino’s," the company says on its website. "[We're] saving pizza, one pothole at a time." The Washington Post notes that the 'za chain is filling potholes in Athens, Georgia; Bartonville, Texas; Burbank, California; and Milford, Delaware. You can also nominate your own town for pothole repairs at pavingforpizza.com.

Video of Domino’s: Paving for Pizza :30

