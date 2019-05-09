WATCH: Fox Reveals 1st Promo For "90210" Revival "BH90210"

On Wednesday, Fox released the first glimpse of the upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot BH90210. It shows the characters meeting in a conference room to do a script reading and features many of the original cast members--including Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, and Ian Ziering. But there's a twist: It's very meta. According to Entertainment Weekly, the new series follows the actors--who are playing "heightened" versions of themselves--as they reunite and hatch a plan to launch a 90210 revival. "It's about the characters behind the characters," actress Jennie Garth said. The six-episode series premieres Wednesday, August 7 on Fox.

Video of Preview: The Gang Returns Home | BH90210