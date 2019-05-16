WATCH: Gayle King Previews Royal Baby Special "Meghan and Harry Plus One"

A brand-new royal baby deserves a brand-new royal special--and that's exactly what Gayle King will give CBS viewers on Friday night. Meghan and Harry, Plus One will air on May 17 at 7pm with King hosting a deep dive into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new lives as parents to newborn son Archie. "We're going to hear from her friends who know her well...They're not trying to defend her, but they just want people to know that there's a whole different side to her that people don't know," King told ETon Wednesday about the rumors that have dogged Markle's reputation. "But at the end of the day, these two are very united and very strong and the baby just sort of adds to all of that. And who doesn't love a good baby story?"

