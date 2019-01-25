WATCH: Heinz Releases Ketchup Caviar for Valentine's Day!?!?

For some reason Heinz just came out with KETCHUP CAVIAR for Valentine's Day. It's basically ketchup in the form of tiny balls, like caviar. But it's a limited edition?? Heinz said it will be only release 150 jars of the stuff from now through January 28. You can also try winning some, look at the tweet below:

America’s favorite ketchup presents America’s favorite caviar. Reply with #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps for the chance to get your hands on one of 150 jars this Valen-HEINZ day. No purchase necessary. Rules linked in bio. pic.twitter.com/aa8NNebVk1 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) January 24, 2019