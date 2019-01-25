WATCH: Heinz Releases Ketchup Caviar for Valentine's Day!?!?

January 25, 2019
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

For some reason Heinz just came out with KETCHUP CAVIAR for Valentine's Day.  It's basically ketchup in the form of tiny balls, like caviar. But it's a limited edition??   Heinz said it will be only release 150 jars of the stuff from now through January 28. You can also try winning some, look at the tweet below: 

