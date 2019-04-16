WATCH: Hoda Kotb Adopts Another Baby Girl

Hoda Kotb revealed on Tuesday's TODAY that she just became the proud parent of another baby girl. “She is laying on the pillow right now,” the 54-yea-old Kotb told her TODAY colleagues from home in a phone interview about second daughter Hope Catherine, who she adopted just like older sister Haley Joy. "I can’t believe it. Like, I’m sitting here and, you know, you think that maybe you have gotten what you deserve, but man, I’m so happy she is here." As for 2-year-old Haley, Kotb adds, "She was literally marching around saying, ‘I’m a big sister,’ [but] she did try to crawl into her bassinet.”

Video of Hoda Kotb Has Adopted Her 2nd Child, Hope Catherine | TODAY