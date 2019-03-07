WATCH: Idol Contestant Brings Lionel Richie to Tears
She did Andra Day's "Rise Up"
March 7, 2019
On Wednesday's episode of American Idol, Lionel Richie was brought to tears by a 17-year-old Virginia singer named Shayy who has been legally blind since last year. Shayy sang a stunning rendition of Andra Day's "'Rise Up" that impressed Richie and his fellow judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. "You have wrecked me,” Richie told Shayy. “You’re a lesson to us all. It’s the power of the spirit and you’re the reminder just how blessed we are. I’m so in love with you."