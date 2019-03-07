WATCH: Idol Contestant Brings Lionel Richie to Tears

On Wednesday's episode of American Idol, Lionel Richie was brought to tears by a 17-year-old Virginia singer named Shayy who has been legally blind since last year. Shayy sang a stunning rendition of Andra Day's "'Rise Up" that impressed Richie and his fellow judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. "You have wrecked me,” Richie told Shayy. “You’re a lesson to us all. It’s the power of the spirit and you’re the reminder just how blessed we are. I’m so in love with you."

Video of Blind Contestant Shayy Brings Lionel Richie to TEARS With Andra Day&#039;s &quot;Rise Up&quot; - American Idol 2019