WATCH: Voice Winner & Jennifer Hudson & Kelly Clarkson Sing O Holy Night

On Tuesday's season 15 finale of The Voice, Chevel Shepherd--the 16-year-old singer praised for her classic honky-tonk sound and yodeling talents--was crowned the winner. Shepherd’s win marks the second victory in a row for coach Kelly Clarkson, who won last season with her contestant Brynn Cartelli. Team Blake Shelton’s Chris Kroeze and Kirk Jay finished in second and third place, respectively. Meanwhile, Team Jennifer Hudson’s Kennedy Holmes--the 14-year-old fan-favorite who was the show's youngest contestant ever--finished in fourth place. (None of Adam Levine's contestants made it to the finals.) I'm sad Kennedy didn't win. She should have at least been in the top two! But still, what a great accomplishment. Congratulations Kennedy on making it to the Top Four!

Video of Season 15 Winner Announcement - The Voice 2018 Live Finale

It was a great show and one of the standout performances was Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson singing O Holy Night: