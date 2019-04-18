WATCH: “Jeopardy!” Host Alex Trebek Gives Update on Cancer Battle

He's getting ready to film season 36

April 18, 2019
Trish Gazall
TV personality Alex Trebek attends the 150th anniversary of Canada's Confederation at the Official Residence of Canada on June 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has shared an update about his health amid his ongoing battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “I wanted to once again thank you for your continuing messages of encouragement and support, particularly the many cards I’ve received from young people. I’m touched beyond words,” Trebek says in a new video message. “I’ve always tried to be straight with you and I’m not going to stop now, so despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good.” He goes on to explain that he is continuing his therapy and is already getting ready to start filming season 36 of the game show, adding, "...I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff.” 

