Jimmy Fallon challenges Tonight Show guests Kelly Clarkson, John Oliver, Rachel Brosnahan, Mumford & Sons, Meghan Trainor, Anthony Anderson and The Roots to sing Kelly's hard-to-sing hit "Since U Been Gone." Jimmy even joins in. Love it! I hope he keeps doing this segment.

Video of Turn It Up: Meghan Trainor, John Oliver, Shaq & More Sing "Since U Been Gone”