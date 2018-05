Jimmy Fallon and the Roots did a cover of "At This Moment" by Billy Vera & The Beaters while backstage in the Tonight Show music room.

Video of Cover Room: Jimmy Fallon and The Roots - "At This Moment"

Cover Room is a Tonight Show digital-only variety series featuring artists performing covers of favorite/meaningful songs. This is another one, Kesha doing "The House of the Rising Sun":

Video of Cover Room: Kesha - "The House of the Rising Sun"

Click here for more.