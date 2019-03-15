WATCH: John Stamos' Adorable Video of Baby Son Giggling

It looks like John Stamos is choosing to "have mercy!" for Fuller House co-star Lori Loughlin amid her college bribery scandal. On Thursday, Stamos Instagrammed a video of his 11-month-old son, Billy, laughing as the 55-year-old actor entertains him with some funny faces. Stamos captioned the clip, "For those of us who just need a good smile right now. xo." TMZ reported Thursday that Loughlin is not expected to return for the Netflix sitcom's fifth and final season after being indicted for mail fraud this week.

This is adorable!