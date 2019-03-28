WATCH: Kate Middleton Surprises Scouts in UK by Climbing Into Their Tree Den

Kate Middleton proved she can get down and dirty on Thursday when she surprised a group of Scouts by climbing into their tree den. “It’s very waterproof in here,” the 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge said as she hunched inside the handmade shelter alongside a little girl. People notes that the Scouts who'd built the shelter were testing how waterproof it was when Middleton visited. "Kate got straight in there with one of our Beavers and checked it out. It was wonderful and the Scouts absolutely loved her," says troop leader Frankii Newbury. "The highlight was the Duchess, smack bang in the middle of it all, getting in a den--braver woman than I am." She's so adorable!

"It's very waterproof, isn't it?" — The Duchess of Cambridge joins in with den building @UKScouting Gilwell Park -- pic.twitter.com/NWGtreqEbb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 28, 2019