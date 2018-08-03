WATCH: Katy Perry's Surprise for Fan with Brain Tumor

Katy Perry recently took time out of her busy touring schedule to visit a sick fan who was unable to attend her concert in Adelaide, Australia. The pop star visited 8-year-old Grace Moores, who recently underwent surgery for a brain tumor, after learning of the #HelpGraceMeetKatyPerry campaign on Twitter. "RETWEET PLEASE! My baby sister is meant to attend @katyperry concert in Adelaide this year but was diagnosed with a 6 c.m. brain tumor and has been battling all year. Grace has love been Katy’s biggest fan since she was 3, please help us try and get in contact with @katyperry xx," Grace's older sister Tiana wrote. Perry took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of her meeting Grace. "The power of the internet," she captioned the clip. It shows Perry visiting a visibly shocked Grace. Another clip shows her sitting on Grace's couch and singing "Roar." She even dances with the family dog as Grace shyly smiles and looks on.

Video of Katy Perry performs home concert for young fan with brain cancer

