WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Records American Woman

This is the show inspired by Kyle Richards' life

May 18, 2018
Kelly Clarkson

USA Images

 Alicia Silvertone’s American Woman is a new show starring Alicia Silverstone and it's based on/inspired by Kyle Richards (Housewife of Beverly Hills). It will air on Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV) starting June 7th. Kelly Clarkson recorded the song for the show. Here's a behind the scenes look. 

The clip opens as Clarkson belts a verse from the classic rock song, originally recorded by The Guess Who in 1969. 

American Woman premieres June 7 at 9 p.m. on Paramount Network.

