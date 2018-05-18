WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Records American Woman

Alicia Silvertone’s American Woman is a new show starring Alicia Silverstone and it's based on/inspired by Kyle Richards (Housewife of Beverly Hills). It will air on Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV) starting June 7th. Kelly Clarkson recorded the song for the show. Here's a behind the scenes look.

The clip opens as Clarkson belts a verse from the classic rock song, originally recorded by The Guess Who in 1969.

American Woman premieres June 7 at 9 p.m. on Paramount Network.